Paris: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday arrived at the courtyard of the French National Army Museum in Les Invalides Palace in Paris, starting a two-day state visit to France.

Upon his arrival, Sheikh Mohamed was accorded an official reception ceremony, where he was received by Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of Defence in France.

The UAE President was accompanied by a group of French Republican Guard cavalry and motorbikes to welcome his visit.

Lecornu, accompanied by members of the French Republican Guard.

The national anthems of France and the UAE were performed by a military band, and His Highness and Minister Lecornu inspected the Guard of Honour. Sheikh Mohamed then paid a visit to the tomb of Napoleon Bonaparte situated within the Dôme des Invalides.

Following the reception, Sheikh Mohamed will travel to the Elysée Palace, the official residence of the President of the French Republic, to meet President Emmanuel Macron for a private lunch. During this meeting, the two leaders will explore opportunities for bilateral collaboration to address substantial challenges facing our world today, including those in the areas of climate change, energy, and economic sustainability.

In the evening, President Macron will receive Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for a state dinner at the Grand Trianon, situated within the grounds of the Palace of Versailles.

His Highness will meet several French officials during his two-day visit, including Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne; President of the Senate Gérard Larcher; and President of the National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet.

The UAE has maintained and strengthened its relationship with France through decades of action-driven, bilateral partnerships across climate change, sustainable technology, space exploration, cultural exchange, traditional energy, and regional security.