1 of 8
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, attends Eid Al Adha prayers, at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
Image Credit: WAM
2 of 8
His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, performs Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sharjah Mosque.
Image Credit: WAM
3 of 8
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, performed Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Grand Mosque.
Image Credit: WAM
4 of 8
His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, performs Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Mosque.
Image Credit: WAM
5 of 8
His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, offered Eid Al Adha prayer at the Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque.
Image Credit: WAM
6 of 8
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council performed Eid Al Adha prayer at Zabeel Grand Mosque.
Image Credit: WAM
7 of 8
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, performed Eid Al Adha prayer at Zabeel Grand Mosque.
Image Credit: WAM
8 of 8
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed perform Eid Al Adha prayers at Zabeel Grand Mosque.
Image Credit: WAM