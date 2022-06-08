Dubai: A group of children of determination from Dubai’s Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs (Senses) were treated to a guided tour of the Museum of the Future, dubbed “the most beautiful building on earth”.

They enjoyed a 90-minute tour that saw them explore space, learn about planet Earth and interact with innovative technologies.

During their tour of Dubai’s newest architectural marvel, the children were taken to ‘2071’, the UAE’s centenary year, as they made new discoveries about themselves and the world around them.

Their voyage began at the model space station OSS Hope, where they were able to experience what life in space could possibly look like. They then discovered an array of different species at the HEAL Institute, where digital technologies were also used to reconstruct a live rainforest. From there, they passed by Al Waha, a spa-like environment that saw them explore sensory-stimulating activities all throughout the experience. Their visit came to an end at the Tomorrow Today exhibition, where “the world’s most prominent near-future” inventions and innovations are showcased.

The children explored the exhibits as well as the architecture of the iconic landmark Image Credit: Supplied

‘Future heroes’

Majed Al Mansoori, deputy executive director of the Museum of the Future, said: “The Museum of the Future aims at designing a better tomorrow for all, one that brings together different communities and placing them at the centre of future decision-making. This move is essential on this journey of progress that we are taking.”

He added: “Our children are our city’s future heroes, and we were delighted to offer them a glimpse of an inclusive and sustainable future world that they can also help build.