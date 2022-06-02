Dubai: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Dubai Club for People of Determination signed a strategic partnership to enhance cooperation in cultural, artistic, creative and heritage programmes for people of determination.

The agreement is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aimed at empowering people of determination and transforming Dubai into an ideal city for them.

The agreement was signed by Hala Badri, director-general of Dubai Culture, and Thani Juma Berregad, chairman of the Dubai Club for People of Determination.

The agreement will implement a plan to improve the experience of people of determination within Dubai Culture’s cultural facilities. Programmes and workshops for people of determination affiliated with the club will be offered voluntarily by talents who have obtained a cultural visa.

Specialised training

Dubai Culture will benefit from the expertise of Dubai Club for People of Determination in evaluating its facilities in accordance with the approved standards for people of determination. The authority also seeks to provide specialised training and qualification workshops for its team members on means of dealing with people of determination as well as sign language courses.

Badri noted the cooperation between Dubai Culture and Dubai Club for People of Determination stems from a culture of partnership and integration of efforts that form the basis of comprehensive development in the emirate through the exchange of expertise, best practices and institutional experiences at all levels. This would achieve progress, sustainable well-being, and society’s happiness across all its segments.

“This agreement reflects the keenness of both parties to achieve the vision of the Dubai government in supporting and empowering people of determination and instilling a culture of participation in community initiatives towards developing the services provided to them. This would contribute to enhancing the happiness of people of determination and improving their quality of life, rehabilitating them and integrating them into society to be productive, effective and contributors in the emirate’s renaissance and prosperity,” Badri added.

Creative industries

Berregad thanked Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture, for her interest and support of initiatives people of determination. He also praised the authority’s role as an ‘influential destination for the upcoming creative industries.’

Berregad said: “The signing of the agreement comprises cooperation to strengthen partnerships between various sectors of society given the authority’s position as Dubai’s custodian of culture and arts and its role in building the future of culture, which will have a positive impact on people of determination in sports, cultural and societal fields. The agreement is a ‘qualitative Initiative’ that inspires PoDs in the cultural field and unleashes their creative energies in culture and arts.”