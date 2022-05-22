Dubai: The fifth meeting of the People of Determination Higher Committee chaired by Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, recommended implementing an integrated strategy to empower people of determination in various fields.
The minister discussed with the members of the committee and representatives of ministries, departments and relevant authorities the proposal of including sign language in the general education curriculum.
The meeting also discussed the license of practicing sign language interpreters with the Ministry of Justice.
Nationwide yardstick
The meeting also set a “national index” to ensure the implementation of the initiatives in the strategy to be disseminated among all relevant authorities. It also recommended to establish a governance framework to follow up on the implementation of the strategy to ensure the compliance of the recommendations of the People of Determination Advisory Council.
The virtual meeting reviewed the completion of the electronic access policy for the people of determination in a collaboration between the Ministry of Community Development, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) as well as the development of the inclusive education policy within both public, private and higher education, in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development.