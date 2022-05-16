MBZ people of determination-3-1652706545040
DIBBA, FUJAIRAH: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits a centre for the disabled in Dibba, Fujairah, while touring the emirate. File photo Image Credit: Ryan Carter / Crown Prince Court

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has established a national approach to transform challenges into opportunities and achieve growth and qualitative achievements in all areas.

People of determination are progressing with the support and care of the UAE’s leadership towards successes and achievements, benefiting from an ideal and inclusive environment that ensures stability and motivates them to play a prominent role in the country’s development process.

Empowering determined people

The vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan concerning the empowerment of people of determination is the driver for achieving their aspirations and helping them realise success.

MBZ people of determination-1652706542761
Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a tour of the Abu Dhabi Science Festival at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre greets a young boy in a wheelchair. File photo Image Credit: WAM Image Credit: Ryan Carter / Crown Prince Court

Inclusive society

President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed launched the Abu Dhabi Comprehensive Strategy for People of Determination 2020-2024, with the participation of more than 28 relevant local and federal government authorities, under the leadership of the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development, to make Abu Dhabi an inclusive, accessible and empowered city for people of determination, in line with the department’s vision to ensure decent lives for all members of society.

The strategy has achieved many successes through the launch of initiatives that played a crucial role in realising its vision to create an inclusive and empowering society for people of determination.

In 2017, the UAE launched the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination with the establishment of the Advisory Council for People of Determination, which includes members of the community concerned with providing advice and feedback to achieve the policy’s objectives.

National Policy

In April 2021, the National Policy for People with Autism Disorder Spectrum was launched under the theme, “United for Autism,” forming an integrated system of unified procedures and standards to offer easier services for people with autism and their parents, and raise the efficiency of cadres working in specialist centres and the quality and health of the environment.

MBZ people of determination-4-1652706547449
NAT_150817_FNC_AD one of the special need FNC election candidate Aysha Eissa (right)during the nomination proccess at the Chamber of Commerce in Abu Dhabi. Photo Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News Image Credit:
View gallery as list