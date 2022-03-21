Dubai: Websites of Dubai government departments have scored highly in the latest 2021 ratings for how accessible they are for people of determination.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination, commended government entities for enhancing their websites and smart applications to make them more accessible for people of determination

The results

For the second year in a row, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) achieved 100 per cent compliance with the criteria of the accessibility assessment of government websites and smart applications for the year 2021.

Dubai Police, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Dubai Municipality have also enhanced their digital channels to achieve a 100 per cent conformity rate in the 2021 assessment.

As many as 11 government entities achieved a score of 10/10 for their level of criteria-compliance in the accessibility assessment.

While several government entities accomplished a compliance rate of 90 per cent or higher in the accessibility assessment of their digital channels, a few others will be working to enhance the accessibility of their platforms for people of determination.

The initiative is aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, to create a cohesive, inclusive and supportive society in which people of determination are provided with equal opportunities.

Inclusive city

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said: “I am proud of the remarkable strides we have made in achieving Dubai’s aim of becoming an inclusive city for people of determination. Dubai believes in everyone’s potential and seeks to provide everyone opportunities to participate in building the nation. The emirate is committed to nurturing the talent of its people and providing them equal opportunities in healthcare, education, social protection, and employment. Our efforts stem from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to create a supportive and friendly environment for people of determination and his commitment to introduce laws and initiatives to make it a reality.”