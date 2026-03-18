Iran officially announces the death of Ali Larijani

UAE intercepts missiles, lifts alert as region reacts to intensifying iran conflict
Highlights
Gold prices in Dubai edged slightly higher on Wednesday morning, with 24K at Dh601 and 22K at Dh556.50, but remain about Dh40 below the March peak, indicating that the earlier rally has cooled. Prices have moved within a narrow range in recent days, even as global gold holds near record levels, prompting buyers to assess whether this softer phase offers a timely entry point for jewellery purchases.
Tesla has enabled free Supercharging across more than 30 stations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar from midnight local time, after a user appeal and in line with its policy of supporting drivers during difficult situations, giving Tesla owners immediate cost relief and uninterrupted access to charging across key cities including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah and Doha
About 90 ships including oil tankers have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since the outset of the war with Iran and it is still exporting millions of barrels of oil at a time when the waterway has been effectively closed, according to maritime and trade data platforms.
Many of the vessels that passed through the strait were so-called "dark" transits evading Western government sanctions and oversight that likely have ties to Iran, maritime data firm Lloyd's List Intelligence said. More recently, vessels with ties to India and Pakistan have also successfully crossed the strait as governments stepped up negotiations.
A senior Australian government minister said he isn’t aware of any formal U.S. request for military support to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers was responding Wednesday to US President Donald Trump’s complaint that Australia, Japan, South Korea and NATO had rejected his calls to help secure the strait from Iranian attack.
Asked if Australia had received any formal US request for extra military support to keep the strait open, Chalmers told Australian Broadcasting Corp: “Not that I’m aware of.”
“It’s not something that we’ve been considering, in terms of sending battleships to the Strait of Hormuz,” Chalmers told Sky News television in another interview.
Iran vowed on Wednesday a "decisive" retaliation for the death of its security chief Ali Larijani, firing off a wave of missiles at Israel which said it killed him in an air strike.
A barrage of Iranian missiles killed two people near Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv, while Gulf nations intercepted rockets and drones headed for targets including US bases in the region.
Iran will hold funerals Wednesday for Larijani and another powerful figure killed Tuesday by Israel, Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the Basij paramilitary force, according to the Fars and Tasnim news agencies.
Larijani is the most prominent figure of the Islamic republic killed since Israel and the United States launched their attacks on Iran on February 28, killing supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and igniting a war in the Middle East.
"Iran's response to the assassination of the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council will be decisive and regrettable," Iranian army chief Amir Hatami said in a statement.
Qatar's defence ministry said it intercepted a missile attack on Wednesday as blasts were heard in Doha.
"Armed forces intercepted missile attack which targeted State of Qatar," the ministry of defence said in a statement, released shortly after an AFP journalist in the capital heard several blasts.
The repercussions of the war in the Middle East would be felt globally, Iran's top diplomat said on Wednesday, suggesting more Western officials should push back against the conflict.
"Wave of global repercussions has only begun and will hit all - regardless of wealth, faith, or race," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X, accompanied by a copy of the US National Counterterrorism Center director's resignation announcement prompted by the war on Tuesday.
"A rising number of voices - (including) European and U.S. officials - exclaim that the war on Iran is unjust. More members of the international community should follow suit," the post added.
The UAE has issued a new security alert following an earlier notification reassuring residents of their safety after a potential missile and drone threat from Iran.
Authorities urged the public to remain vigilant, follow official guidance, and rely only on verified updates. Emergency services have confirmed that precautionary measures are in place, and residents are advised to stay in secure locations until further notice.
The Ministry of Interior and defence authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide timely updates to ensure public safety.
UAE residents get emergency alert over missile threat
The Ministry of Defence has warned of a potential missile threat. Residents are urged to move to the nearest secure building, stay away from windows, doors, and open areas, and await official instructions.
Authorities have stressed the importance of staying in safe locations, following official channels for real-time updates, and remaining vigilant as the situation develops.
Residents and travellers are strongly urged to:
Remain in a safe location until the threat is resolved
Follow official channels for real-time warnings, updates, and instructions
Avoid spreading unverified information that could cause panic
Saudi Arabia has intercepted a ballistic missile near Prince Sultan Air Base, which houses US military personnel, the defence ministry said on Wednesday as Iran continues strikes on Gulf nations.
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An Iranian missile barrage killed two people near Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv, medics said Wednesday, as the national railway company suspended operations due to shrapnel impact at a station in the city.
Authorities reported that falling munitions had hit multiple sites in central Israel in the overnight barrage that triggered air raid sirens across the area, after another day of heavy Israeli bombardments in Iran and Lebanon.
The latest deaths took the toll from missile attacks on Israel since the start of the Middle East war late last month to 14 people.
AFP footage from Ramat Gan, a city just outside Tel Aviv, showed police officers, rescuers and military personnel on a street strewn with rubble.
Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical service said two people were found dead at the scene.
Lebanon's health ministry said that two Israeli strikes on central Beirut early Wednesday killed at least six people and wounded 24 others, noting the toll was preliminary.
"Human remains were also recovered from the site and their identities will be determined after DNA testing," the ministry statement said.
Qatar Airways has announced that it will resume operating a limited number of flights during the period from March 18 to 28.
In a statement, the airline said that passengers can book flights through its official website or the Qatar Airways mobile application.
Bahrain on Wednesday said it has so far intercepted 129 missiles and 233 drones since the beginning of the US-Israel war on Iran more than two weeks ago.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed his sincere condolences and deep sympathy to the families of the victims of Iran’s unprovoked terrorist attacks targeting the UAE.
The victims, who lost their lives as a result of these blatant attacks are: Alaa Nader Awni from the State of Palestine; Murib Zaman Nizar, Muzaffar Ali Ghulam, and Ismail Salim Khan from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Ahmed Ali from the People’s Republic of Bangladesh; and Dibas Shrestha from the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.
Sheikh Abdullah underscored the UAE’s continued commitment to the safety and security of all citizens, residents, and visitors.
He condemned in the strongest terms the continued Iranian missile and drone attacks, which have persisted for 18 consecutive days and involved more than 2,000 ballistic and cruise missiles and drones targeting critical civilian infrastructure, airports, residential areas, and civilian sites across the UAE.
UAE authorities have announced that the emergency alert has been lifted and the situation is now safe.
In an official update, government agencies confirmed that all necessary precautionary measures had been carried out and there is no longer any immediate threat. Residents and visitors were advised that normal activities can resume, while authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.
Officials also urged the public to stay informed through official channels and avoid spreading unverified information, emphasising that the country’s security systems remain fully operational and ready to respond to any future developments.
Air defenses in the United Arab Emirates are actively intercepting incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran, according to the country’s Ministry of Defence.
The ministry said the loud sounds heard across parts of the UAE are the result of air defense systems engaging and destroying incoming projectiles, confirming they are interceptions rather than direct strikes.
The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a strong statement condemning Iranian attacks, warning that the country is fully prepared to respond to any threats against its territory and people.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated: "Amid the unprovoked Iranian terrorist attacks, the United Arab Emirates unequivocally rejects any aggression targeting its security or sovereignty, and affirms that it remains steadfast and fully prepared to respond decisively to any threat. The UAE will not tolerate any attempt to compromise its security or territorial integrity, and will act with absolute resolve to protect its citizens, residents, and visitors, and defend its national interests."
The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned, in the strongest terms, the terrorist plot that targeted the State of Kuwait.
The Council affirmed its unequivocal rejection of all forms of extremism, terrorism, and criminal plots aimed at undermining the security and stability of Gulf and Arab states and commends the competence, vigilance, and professionalism of the relevant security authorities in the State of Kuwait for their success in dismantling a terrorist cell affiliated with Hezbollah organisation that was planning to destabilise security and stability and recruit individuals for the organisation.
Iran has officially announced the death of Ali Larijani, a prominent political figure and former parliament speaker, according to state media reports. Larijani was widely regarded as an influential voice in Iranian politics, having held several senior roles over decades.
According to Fars News Agency, Larijani was killed along with his son, one of his aides, and several others after his daughter’s home in the Pardis area was targeted.
Day 18: Iran confirms security chief Ali Larijani killed
Day 17: Trump urges allies to secure Strait of Hormuz,
Day 16: Trump calls for allies on Strait of Hormuz security
Day 15: Trump threatens Iran’s oil infrastructure after US bombs Kharg
Day 14: Trump vows intense strikes against Iran in coming days
Day 13: US refueling aircraft crashes in Iraq
Day 12: Donald Trump says Iran near point of defeat
Day 11: US says today will be the 'most intense' of attacks
Day 10: UAE intercepts 15 missiles and 119 drones
Day 9: Gulf nations face fresh attacks
Day 8: US forces hit Iran hard, Trump touts battlefield gains
Day 7: Thousands being evacuated from Middle East: Trump
Day 6: Spring break for schools, moved up; some exams cancelled
Day 5: UAE waives overstay fines caused by airspace closure
Day 4: Dubai contains fire near US Consulate
Day 3: Trump lists 'clear' Iran war objectives
Day 2: UAE airlines extend flight cancellations