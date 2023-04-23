Sharjah: The Sharjah Police Central Operations Room received 25,824 calls during the Eid Al Fitr holiday period. This included 23,006 emergency calls and 2,818 non-emergency calls.
There was an increase in the number of incoming calls to the call centre during the Eid break from April 20 to 23. Most of these calls were related to criminal reports, traffic accidents, general inquiries and police services provided during the holidays. Police transferred the calls to the concern departments.
Sharjah Police reminded the public to call 999 only in cases of genuine emergencies, encouraging people to call on the 901 number for all non-emergencies.