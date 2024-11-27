For over a decade, Apple and Samsung have been locked in a fierce tussle for smartphone supremacy. Both brands command respect; while Samsung offers handsets in various segments, Apple reserves its phones for the flagship segment.

One of the biggest challenges, however, comes when comparing the iPhone 16 Plus with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. While the former offers the highly coveted 'iPhone experience', the latter brings unmatched performance to the table. The base variant of the iPhone 16 Plus (128GB ROM) is available for Rs89,900 (Dh3,911), while the top-spec variant costs Rs1,19,900 (Dh5,216). On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's price starts from Rs1,29,999 (Dh5,655) for the base variant (256GB ROM), and the top-end model (1TB ROM) costs Rs1,59,999 (Dh6,961).

So, which device offers the best price-performance balance?

The iPhone 16 Plus has been built for Apple Intelligence (AI), offering unrivalled convenience. The device has also been equipped with groundbreaking privacy protections, ensuring no one can access user data. Another new feature of the iPhone 16 Plus is the Camera Control function, which gives users quick access to camera tools and allows them to take perfect shots in an instant. The model also comes with an improved ultra-wide camera with autofocus for capturing incredibly detailed macro images. Moreover, the latest-gen Photographic Styles provide users with unparalleled creative flexibility, allowing them to truly stand out in every shot.

Powered by the A18 chip, the iPhone 16 Plus guarantees uncompromising performance, as the chipset supports console-level gaming and powers advanced photo and video features. All of these features, plus an optimised battery and premium design, make the iPhone 16 Plus a truly remarkable handset.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the smartphone is widely considered the most powerful device currently available. The AI features redefine the mobile experience, giving users more control over everyday tasks, such as editing photos or searching for an item. On the other hand, the 200MP camera sets the industry standard for image quality. Supporting this cutting-edge camera is the new ProVisual engine, which enhances colour tone, reduces noise, and brings out detail.

On the display front, users get an incredible 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen that boasts a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. The Vision Booster further improves the visual experience by enhancing contrast and colour for an immersive viewing experience. Powering the mobile phone is the potent Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor that clocks up to a staggering 3.39 GHz, making the device an incredible, future-proof smartphone.

So, what's the verdict?