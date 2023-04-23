Ras Al Khaimah: A three-year-old girl was rescued in Ras Al Khaimah after being left inside her family’s car for more than three hours on Eid Al Fitr, April 21.
The car’s air conditioner was not working, and the vehicle’s doors and windows were locked, reported Al Khaleej newspaper.
The girl was found inside the car by her family and transferred to Saqr Governmental Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit. The medical team at the hospital provided close supervision and treatment, which led to saving her life.
Medical sources confirmed that the child’s condition had improved in a few hours after intensive treatment since her arrival at hospital.