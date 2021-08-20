Sharjah Police chief honours man who rescued boy trapped inside a car. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, honoured Mohammad Ramadan Al Zarouni in appreciation of his humanitarian action and courage in saving a child who was trapped inside a car after he had tampered with the door locking system.

Major General Al Shamsi confirmed that Al Zarouni, showing enough presence of mind and a sense of duty towards a fellow human being, rescued the child before he suffocated. He further said that the recognition accorded to Al Zarouni by Sharjah Police was in line with Sharjah Police’s keenness to have members of the public cooperate with security agencies. “Al Zarouni should be a role model for all community members who can motivate each other in assisting security agencies in ensuring the safety and security of the society,” Sharjah Police said in a statement.

The ceremony to honour Al Zarouni was attended by Colonel Yusef Obaid bin Harmoul, Director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department.

Major General Al Shamsi said Sharjah Police were keen to honour their collaborators from within the community, to motivate people to contribute towards supporting the security system.

Al Zarouni said what he had done was part of his duty towards society. He expressed his appreciation for Sharjah Police’s efforts in enhancing security and safety in the emirate. He also expressed his happiness upon being honoured by the commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police.

Meanwhile, Sharjah Police have urged parents not to forget their children or leave them unattended in vehicles. Police said that parents should look after their children after parking their cars as leaving a child alone in a car can lead to death, especially in the summer heat.

Tips to save children trapped inside vehicles:

■ Call the emergency number as soon as you find a child locked inside a car.

■ Do not panic, as it may scare the child even more.

■ Try to cover the car from direct sunlight in order to maintain the temperature inside.

■ If the emergency responders are taking longer to arrive, the best way to intervene is by breaking the window glass.

■ Target the side window glass farthest from the child to avoid glass shards from hitting him or her.