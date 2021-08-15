1 of 17
A bread seller in the early hours of the morning outside the walls of the famous Marrakesh Medina.
A Moroccan guard taking shade from the bright afternoon sun
A worker treading cow skins in the process of making high quality Moroccan leather.
An overview of the process of making leather at a Moroccan tannery.
Men hard at work in the afternoon sun processing skins for making leather.
A young boy stripping the hairs from the skins as he prepares them for the processing of being converted into leather.
A worker taking freshly-made baskets from the inner parts of the famous Marrakesh, Medina for shops to replenish stock.
A Moroccan blacksmith working away in his workshop on the streets of Marrakesh, Morocco.
A young boy cycling to work through the narrow streets inside the Marrakesh Medina
Night shot of the famous night market at Jemaa el-Fna Square, Marrakesh, Morocco
Workers taking fresh undyed wool to the dye section of Marrakesh Medina for colour treatment.
Worker in the hot and steamy boil room where garments are dyed during boiling to achieve the required colour.
Crowds gather at night in the famous Jemaa el-Fna Square to listen to locals sing tradition Moroccan songs.
A woodworker working away in his small workshop in Marrakesh, Morocco
A dried fruit and nut seller laughing and joking with a customer at the famous night market in Jemaa el-Fna Square, Marrakesh, Morocco.
Rooftop view of the city of Marrakesh and the surrounding Atlas Mountains.
