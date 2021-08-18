Dubai: A total of 100 special vehicle licence plates, including E55 and W29, will be on offer at the 107th open auction by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on August 28 at the InterContinental Hotel Dubai Festival City.
The fancy plates on offer bear E-H-I-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Z codes of two, three, four and five digits.
Registration of bidders will start on August 22 and bidding will begin at 4.30pm on August 28. Interested bidders can register for the auction through the RTA website (www.rta.ae), Dubai Drive App or at any of RTA’s Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Al Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha.
Seats are limited at the venue and priority will be given to bidders. It is recommended to make pre-registration for the auction. However, registration will also be available at the bidding hall from 2pm.
To ensure the health and safety of the public, RTA will take all precautionary health measures at the auction venue, in cooperation with the hotel management. Participants must observe safety precautions applicable in the UAE.
The selling of number plates is subject to a 5 per cent value added tax (VAT). Each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai and make a security deposit of Dh25,000 in the name of RTA. Bidders also need to pay a non-refundable auction fee of Dh120 via debit or credit cards or by using the Dubai Drive App.