Explore a fully immersive indoor rain-forest at the Green Planet, Dubai.
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
The Green Planet is a four-storey origami style glass bio-dome

Explore The Green Planet’s fascinating flora and fauna through an immersive expedition into the tropics

Designed as an enclosed ecosystem, The Green Planet recreates the world of a tropical forest with over 3,000 plants and animals and the world’s largest indoor man-made and life-sustaining tree

Each of the four levels reflects a level of the rainforest: The Canopy that forms the roof of the rainforest, absorbing the majority of the sunlight and diffusing the rainfall

The Mid-storey where trees commonly have large leaves to absorb any sunlight filtered down through the canopy

The Forest Floor Humid. Quiet. Dark. where barely any sunlight reaches the floor

The Flooded Rainforest complete with a giant aquarium filled with species such as arapaima, arowana and graceful stingrays

The Green Planet is also home to the region’s first bat cave that recreates the Seba’s bats’ natural habitat, and stays true to the cozy low-lit environments they thrive in

Located at City Walk in Dubai, The Green Planet inspires people of all ages and nationalities to learn about and care more for every single plant and animal that inhabits the earth

Location: City Walk. Cost: Starting from Dh89 per person. When: Open daily from 10am to 6pm.

