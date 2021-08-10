Weekends can be particularly busy, and travellers need to take safety measures

Dubai: Dubai Airports expecting to handle more than one million passengers over the August 12 to 22 period, with daily peaks averaging 100,000 passengers during weekends. The operator has urged travellers to stay abreast of the latest travel regulations and plan their journeys as DXB is preparing for "what could be the hub's busiest weekends so far this year, " it said in a statement.

"The surge is the outcome of a coinciding of the seasonal peak at the end of the summer holidays when families travel back to the UAE with recent changes in travel regulations for the UAE affecting several countries," said Dubai Airports.

The UAE recently eased travel regulations for inbound and transit passengers from several Asian and African countries, while the UK upgraded the UAE to its 'amber list' of countries, opening travel for certain categories.

"We are prepared, and we are doing everything we can to make sure that passengers have a safe and smooth experience at DXB," said Essa Al Shamsi, Vice-President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports. "But given the recent changes in travel requirements, which can often differ depending on the starting point and the destination of a journey, passengers can make a big difference to their airport experience by following a few simple rules and tips,"

Considering that travel requirements have changed globally over recent weeks and months due to the pandemic, Dubai Airports surges all customers to:

• Always check with their airline for information on travel requirements specific to their journey;

• Confirm the terminal their flight is arriving into/departing from before coming to the airport;

• Make sure they are aware of and meet the travel requirements of the country they are travelling to (including a negative PCR test report before the start of their journey);

• Use the airport's designated parking areas or valet service to receive their guests in comfort. Stopping vehicles to pick up guests from the arrivals forecourt is a traffic violation and causes congestion in and around the terminal;

• Ensure they always wear a protective face mask and maintain physical distancing at the airport;

• Abstain from travelling or visiting public places and seek medical advice if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms;

• Ensure that their travel documents (passport and visa) are updated and valid before heading to the airport; and