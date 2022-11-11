Abu Dhabi: Private sector companies have only 50 more days to meet their Emiratisation goals of 2022, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said in a statement on Friday.
After the 50-day deadline lapses, fines will be imposed on non-compliant companies, so the MoHRE is keen to support and empower companies trying to meet the target, it added.
Applicable fines
Companies with 50 or more employees must raise their Emiratisation rate by 2 per cent of their overall skilled jobs. Fines for failure to achieve the Emiratisation target will come into force on January 1, 2023, and a Dh72,000 annual contribution will be imposed for every Emirati not appointed. The MoHRE has also called on the companies to utilise the incentives and support packages provided by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (NAFIS).
Improved business environment
“We reaffirm our belief in developing the UAE labour market in partnership with the private sector to help achieve an improved business environment and investment climate that encourages companies, investors, entrepreneurs, and talented people from all over the world to work in the UAE, especially in strategic sectors,” the MoHRE said.
“Adhering to the legislation regulating the labour market is ultimately in the interest of private sector companies and their employees. The Emiratisation support is carried out through two tracks — the first is to expand the base of jobs available to [Emiratis] in the private sector, and the second is to build a safety net that supports them in their career path. The Nafis program encourages Emiratis to enter the private sector while benefiting from the largest possible level of government empowerment and support,” it added.