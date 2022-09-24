Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Saturday warned that a Dh20,000 fine will be slapped on private firms that submit false data about their Emiratisation rates.
The ministry had announced that its resolution on collecting fines from private companies, which fail to comply with the prescribed Emiratisation rate of two per cent annually, will come into effect from January 1, 2023.
Firms that do not comply with two per cent Emiratisation rate will have to pay a fine of Dh6,000 monthly for every unemployed citizen.
In May, the Cabinet approved increasing the Emiratisation rate in the country to two per cent annually for high-skilled jobs in companies that employ 50 workers or more. The step aims at creating more than 12,000 job opportunities annually for citizens in all economic sectors.