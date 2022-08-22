Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), have organised a second session for raising awareness about the incentives of the Nafis Emirati competitiveness programme.

The session also highlighted the UAE Cabinet’s decision to increase Emiratisation in the private sector and the importance of the Emiratis’ contribution to the UAE’s growth.

The session, which was held at the Chamber’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Rashid Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of the ADDED; and Farida Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary for National Human Resources Employment at MoHRE. The session included representatives of Nafis Council and the private sector, as well as entrepreneurs from various sectors in the UAE.

The session covered key topics, including an overview of the recent government decision on increasing Emiratisation in the private sector, as well as Nafis programme’s incentives to support the government’s decision. This contributes to achieving the UAE’s vision of strengthening the role of the national human resources and their contribution to the country’s economic development.

Mohamed Helal Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between various government, federal, and local entities to accelerate the enrolment of national talents in the private sector, as they play a key role in supporting the country’s economic development.

He also praised the UAE’s efforts in increasing the rate of Emiratisation in the private sector and encouraged companies to adopt strategies for providing national talents with competitive career paths that enable them to fulfil their ambitions and achieve great successes.

75,000 Emiratis for private sector

Al Blooshi said: “As part of its initiatives to promote Emiratisation, the UAE government has allocated Dh24 billion to support the enrolment of 75,000 Emirati nationals in the private sector, and the Talent Competitiveness Council recently launched 11 initiatives to increase Emiratisation. In addition, the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy, launched at the end of June, aims to provide 13,600 specialised jobs targeting Emirati technical human resources. We will continue cooperating with various institutions to achieve the objectives of these strategic initiatives.”

Al Ali said that Nafis programme and the decision to increase Emiratisation in the private sector are among the most important efforts made to support the country’s Emiratisation initiative. To increase Emiratisation in the private sector, it is important to raise awareness among the owners of private companies and their representatives about the programme’s requirements and the initiative on increasing Emiratisation in the private sector, as well as identify the two initiatives’ opportunities and benefits.

She highlighted the importance of increasing the number of Emirati nationals working in skilled jobs by two per cent annually, as well as including the company’s Emiratisation targets and planned vacancies on the Nafis platform, and starting to take the necessary measures to appoint Emirati nationals.

As part of the session, the attendees were given a presentation on the NAFIS program, its opportunities and advantages, and its benefits for the private sector.