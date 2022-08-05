Dubai: The Healthcare Programme, an initiative by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), will continue to receive applications from UAE nationals, particularly high school graduates until August 14, 2022.
The programme is in line with the UAE government’s objectives to increase Emiratisation in the private sector, enhance their capabilities and enable them to find promising job opportunities in the healthcare sector, which is a strategic priority sector in the UAE. The programme aims to attract 2,000 Emiratis in 2022.
The Healthcare Programme is being undertaken in cooperation with a selection of higher education institutions in the country, including Fatima College of Health Sciences, Higher Colleges of Technology and Fujairah University. The programme offers scholarships, monthly incentives and job opportunities in the healthcare sector after graduation for those who fulfil the specified criteria.
How to apply
Emirati candidates interested in applying for the programme can visit the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s official Instagram page and tap the link in bio, and then choose the educational institution of their choice. The link is also available across official MoHRE accounts on other social media platforms. The application can also be completed via Nafis’ website, as well as Nafis’ official social media accounts.
read more
- UAE: Health Ministry signs agreement to support ‘Nafis’ federal programme
- UAE Nationals to take on auditor jobs in private sector ahead of 2023's corporate tax rollout
- Revealed: Full list of UAE’s new Emirati Talent Competitiveness Projects
- Emirati youth, industry leaders welcome talent development schemes under Nafis programme
Other initiatives
The Nafis programme includes several other initiatives, including Emirati Salary Support Scheme, Merit Programme, Child Allowance Scheme, Unemployment Benefit, Pension Programme, On-the-job Training Support, and Apprenticeship Programme Support.