Abu Dhabi: The UAE is continuing to provide relief aid to the people of Sudan, as part of its humanitarian efforts to lend a helping hand to affected civilians and those who were displaced.

In the past two days, the UAE had sent three aircraft carrying around 52 tonnes of food supplies, two landed in Chad and one in Port Sudan.

Moreover, a UAE aid ship carrying 1,000 tonnes of food and other supplies had arrived in Suakin Port in east Sudan last Friday. The shipment was delivered in the presence of Hamad Mohammed Al Jneibi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan; Ahmed Adam Bakhit, Sudan's Minister of Social Development; Fathallah Al Hajj, Designated Governer of the Red Sea State in Sudan; members of the relevant Central Higher Committee, as well as a representative of the Humanitarian Aid Commission and a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sudan.

Upon arrival of the ship, Ambassador Al Jneibi lauded the UAE-Sudan relations, noting that the UAE was among the first countries to provide aid to Sudan, as part of its humanitarian efforts and its policy to protect civilians and offer urgent relief to friendly countries in times of need.

For his part, the Sudanese Minister of Social Development commended the UAE's efforts to support his country, and affirmed that the UAE's aid shipments are an extension of the distinguished ties that the two countries share. He expressed his gratitude to the UAE government and people for their support of the Sudanese people.

The UAE had allocated $50 million to support the humanitarian response to aid those affected and displaced due to the conflict in Sudan, as well as Sudanese refugees in Chad. The UAE had also provided 1,572 tonnes of food and medical supplies, sent to Sudan on 18 aid aircraft, and one ship.