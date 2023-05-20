ABU DHABI: The UAE strongly condemned the storming and vandalism of the Embassy of Qatar in Khartoum, stressing the importance of protecting diplomatic buildings according to the customs and charters that govern and regulate diplomatic work.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts that aim to destabilise security and stability in contravention of moral and human values and principles.
The Ministry underscored the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, a return to the political framework and dialogue, and advancing in the transitional phase to reach the desired political stability and security in Sudan.
Earlier, Qatar condemned in strongest terms the irregular armed forces’ storming and vandalising its embassy building, according to Qatar New Agency.
Also, it confirmed that the embassy staff had previously been evacuated and that none of the diplomats or embassy staff was subjected to any harm.
In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to spare embassies, diplomatic missions, headquarters of international organizations, and civilian facilities the consequences of the fighting in Sudan and to prosecute the perpetrators and hold them accountable for the consequences of this heinous criminal act, which constitutes a violation of international law and agreements.
The ministry reaffirmed the position of Qatar, which calls for an immediate halt to the fighting in Sudan, exercising maximum restraint, resorting to the voice of reason, giving priority to the public interest, and sparing civilians the consequences of the fighting.
The ministry also expressed the State of Qatar’s aspiration for all parties to pursue dialogue and peaceful ways to overcome differences.