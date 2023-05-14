Dubai: Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates has extended its flight cancellations to Sudan until August 31, the airline said Sunday, citing the civil unrest situation in Khartoum.
All Emirates flights to and from Khartoum (EK733/EK734) have been cancelled from April 15 till August 31. Moreover, customers connecting on Emirates or flydubai flights to Sudan will not be accepted for travel at the point of origin until further notice, the airline added. “We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers. Affected customers who have booked with travel agents should contact them for alternative travel arrangements or request a refund,” it said.
The airline said it is closely monitoring the situation in Khartoum, and updates regarding Emirates operations will be published in due course. Meanwhile, according to booking information on Emirates’ sister carrier flydubai’s website, tickets to Khartoum are only available from October 1 onwards. However, Sharjah’s low-cost carrier Air Arabia has opened its bookings to Khartoum from June 1 onwards.
On Friday, state news agency WAM announced that four evacuation planes carrying 253 nationals from several countries arrived in the UAE over the past two days from Sudan. The country has been experiencing clashes since mid-April. A total of nine evacuation planes carrying hundreds of passengers have arrived in the UAE from Sudan. The UAE prioritised evacuating the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly, and women.