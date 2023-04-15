Dubai: Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia have halted flights to and from Sudan due to the violent clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
“Due to a deteriorating situation of civil unrest in Khartoum, all Emirates flights to/from Khartoum (EK733/EK734) are cancelled from April 15 to 17” Emirates said in a statement.”In addition to the Emirates flights, flydubai flights to/from Khartoum have been cancelled from April 15 to17.
“Customers connecting on Emirates or flydubai flights to Khartoum will not be accepted for travel at the point of origin until further notice,” it added.
Meanwhile, Air Arabia announced that all flights to Sudan have been suspended indefinitely.