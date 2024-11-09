Dubai: Almost 2.5 million flower and plant seedlings, as well as 6,500 trees, have been planted by Dubai Municipality recently to beautify Sheikh Zayed and Al Khail Roads in projects costing Dh245 million.

The seven new beautification projects to enhance key intersections and roadsides on the two roads span over 1.4 million square metres in total. The projects used water-efficient irrigation systems, the Municipality said.

‘Green Dubai’

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General, Dubai Municipality, said the projects align with the objectives of the wider ‘Green Dubai Project’. This initiative aims to increase green areas across the city and raise the per capita green space.

Dubai Municipality planted over 185,000 trees in 2023, averaging 500 trees per day. The emirate’s green space expanded by 234 hectares in 2023, up from 170 hectares in 2022.

Al Hajri said: “At Dubai Municipality, we are committed to expanding Dubai’s greenery through integrated projects and innovative practices that enhance the city’s appeal and distinctive aesthetic, reinforcing its reputation as a global leader in sustainability and excellence — where urban development merges with environmental diversity.”

Sheikh Zayed Road intersections

Dubai Municipality undertook extensive planting and beautification across key intersections on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai’s main arterial route. Four major projects were completed, covering a total area of 843,000 square metres. These included the intersections at Sheikh Zayed Road with Al Yelayes Street and Al Jameel Street (formerly Jarn Al Sabkha Street), as well as the sides of Sheikh Zayed Road from the intersection with Umm Suqeim Street to Al Yelayes Street over the span of 70km.

Planting works at these intersections and along the main roadways involved nearly 1.5 million flower and plant seedlings, alongside 3,500 trees. Additionally, 290,000 square metres of soil mulching were applied, effectively preventing soil erosion while adding a natural and refined aesthetic to the area.

Al Khail Street intersections