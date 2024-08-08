Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi City Municipality has planted 6,500,000 flowers for the summer season, achieving a completion rate of 100 per cent of the plan set for the current summer season.

This achievement comes in line with the Abu Dhabi City Municipality’s plan to achieve the targets of the Natural Beautification Project to plant 13 million summer and winter flowers in 2024, to enhance the aesthetic appearance of Abu Dhabi City and its suburbs. The project also aims at enhancing the attractiveness of Abu Dhabi and its suburbs, improve lifestyle and quality of life, and make ressidents and visitors happy.