Al Ain: The Al Ain Municipality achieved a new Guinness World Record for the world’s largest bouquet of natural flowers showcased at the Al Ain Flower Festival, which runs until March 14, 2024.
The municipality created a huge flower arrangement that covered 49 metres and had more than 7,000 blooms of different kinds, standing seven metres tall.
This feat showed the city’s dedication to beautifying the natural environment and making the city a leading place for tourism and culture.
The Al Ain Flower Festival includes 40 units of illuminated flower sculptures that create a magical and unique atmosphere.
It also features 11 innovative artworks distributed throughout the park, enriching the visitors’ experience with art and beauty. The festival allows small and medium-sized businesses to showcase their products through 30 stalls and food carts.
It also features a 170-metre shaded area dedicated to families who can relax and enjoy a fun-filled and comfortable family atmosphere.