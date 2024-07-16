Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the construction of dedicated and shared tracks for bicycles and e-scooters.

The project also included the construction of two rest areas along the new tracks. At least 4.5km track has been added increasing the total length of cycling tracks in Hatta to 13.5km.

RTA has completed a 2.2km walkways parallel to the new cycling tracks. The project aims to provide alternate mobility solutions, integrate transportation means, develop inclusive infrastructure, and offer various options for a bespoke individual mobility experience across Dubai, including Hatta.

Parking

RTA also completed the paving of a parking lot at Wadi Leem Lake accommodating 135 vehicles and upgraded the existing gravel road connecting the parking lot to the main street with tiles befitting Hatta’s geographical nature. Traffic and directional signs were installed around entrances of Leem Lake and various locations to inform the public about entrances and exits and ensure the safety of road users in Hatta.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA, said: “RTA’s strategy aims to implement a series of improvement projects and offer multiple options for an exceptional individual mobility experience, aligning with the growth and increasing popularity of Hatta as a destination among residents and tourists. The area features a unique geographical location, environmental and cultural diversity, and various recreational services that meet the needs of all community members.”

RTA has added at least 4.5km track increasing the total length of cycling tracks in Hatta to 13.5km. Image Credit: RTA

The new cycling track starts at the backyard of Hatta Community Centre, passes through the existing pedestrian bridge at Leem Lake, and joins with the existing track in Wadi Hatta Park.

“RTA is keen to enhance soft mobility solutions and integrate transit means in Hatta. It seeks to link development projects and tourist areas using non-traditional mobility means like walking, cycling, and e-scooters besides addressing first and last-mile requirements. The overall objective is to provide integrated transport elements such as cycling tracks, pedestrian crossings & rest areas, shaded paths, landscaping, and parking areas for rented private vehicles and bike racks,” concluded Al Banna.

Recently, RTA completed the construction of Hatta Souq Roundabout on Dubai-Hatta Road to ensure smooth vehicle entry and exit from the Souq, which in turn will reduce the travel distance by 60%. Additionally, RTA completed a U-turn on Dubai-Hatta Road near Wadi Hub as part of plans to facilitate vehicle entry and exit at tourist and vital sites to enhance traffic safety in Hatta.

1,000km of tracks by 2030