Dubai: A reservoir in Lusaily that can store 60 million gallons (272.7 litres) of water has been connected to Dubai’s water network.

The project has cost Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Dh 157.4 million.

“We plan to increase Dubai’s water storage capacity to 1121.3 million gallons by 2025,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA

The reinforced concrete reservoir is built next to an existing reservoir with a capacity of 120 million gallons. DEWA has also recently completed a 120-million-gallon water reservoir in Enkhali, which is now connected to Dubai’s water network.

New water reservoirs aim to increase water flow across Dubai.

“We continue to meet the growing demand for water through advanced infrastructure, innovation, and solid planning,” Al Tayer said.