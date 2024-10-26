Fujairah: Warning against reckless driving, Fujairah Police have revealed that six people have been killed in traffic accidents so far this year.

Also, 143 people sustained injuries ranging from moderate to severe as a result of 8,818 traffic accidents that occurred in the emirate from January till the end of September.

July recorded the highest number of fatalities with four deaths, while February and September each recorded one death.

In July, Fujairah Police reported a collision between a truck and a sewage tanker, both of which caught fire after one ran a red light. The incident resulted in one driver’s death and moderate injuries to the other, who was hospitalised.

Last September, a vehicle accident in the Al Faseel area involved a child on a bicycle, leading to the death of a 12-year-old. September ranked first in terms of the number of injuries, with 24 injuries, while June recorded the lowest number with 10 injuries.

Fujairah Police, through its Traffic and Patrols Department, highlighted the need to follow traffic regulations to decrease accidents. It pointed out that speeding is a major contributor to serious accidents, particularly when coupled with abrupt lane changes, inadequate distance between vehicles, and distractions while driving.

The Department said it is strengthening deterrent measures against reckless drivers, increasing traffic patrols on all roads, and utilising advanced technologies to enhance road safety for all users.