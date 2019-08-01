Dhu Al Hijja moon was sighted Thursday and August 11 will be the first day of Eid Al Adha

Crescent sighting Image Credit: Sabq

Dubai: Sunday, August 11 will be the first day of Eid Al Adha, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has announced.

The Dhu Al Hijja moon was sighted Thursday. Accordingly, August 11 is the first day of Eid Al Adha.

Arafat day, the climax of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which always falls on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijja, will fall on Saturday, August 10.

UAE has not officially declared Eid Al Adha yet.

Oman announced that Monday, August 12, will be the first day of Eid Al Adha. Friday, August 2, is the 30th day of the Islamic month of Dhu Al Qa’da.

On the Day of Arafat, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims will throng Makkah on the second day of the pilgrimage to ascend Mount Arafat, marking the peak point of the five-day Hajj ritual.

On this big Hajj day, pilgrims converged from dawn on the Mount Arafat plain and the hill known as Jabal Al Rahma, or Mount of Mercy, dedicated to prayers and reflection,

The first day of Eid Al Adha always falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijja, one day after the Arafat Day, according to the Islamic lunar calendar.