The decision was made in line with a circular issued by the UAE Federal Authority

Eid Al Adha prayers in Dubai Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced on Thursday the Eid Al Adha holidays for the private and public sector in the UAE.

On its official Twitter account, FAHR confirmed that Arafat Day will be observed on 9 Dhu Al Hijjah 1440 and Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on 10, 11, and 12 of the Islamic month.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) also confirmed that the private sector will benefit from the four-day holiday in August.

The announcement was made in a circular issued by Nasser Bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of MOHRE.

The circular was issued in accordance with the decision of the UAE Cabinet earlier this year, which approved national holidays for the year 2019-2020, and granted the private sector the same number of holidays as the public sector.

The ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the month in the Islamic calendar, corresponds to Arafat Day while Eid takes place on the 10th day.

Dhu Al Hijjah is the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar and marks the date for the pilgrimage to Makkah.

When will Eid take place?

Eid Al Adha is most likely to fall on August 11, according to the scientific calculations of Mohammad Shawkat Odeh, director of the International Astronomy Centre in Abu Dhabi.

Based on the prediction, residents can look forward to a long weekend break from Saturday August 10 to Tuesday August 13.