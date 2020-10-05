Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), and Founder and Royal Patron of the Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP) during her recent visit to the SKMCH&RC in Lahore. Image Credit:

Dubai: A Dh4.4 million grant has been allocated by Sharjah-run 'Ameera Fund' to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cancer hospital in Peshawar.

The grant was announced following directives of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), Founder and Royal Patron of the Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP).

The grant will be used for the procurement of state-of-the-art medical equipment to facilitate the commencement of surgical oncology services at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH & RC) in Peshawar, Pakistan. This is the second cancer hospital in Pakistan built by Imran Khan in memory of his mother who lost her life to cancer.

The ‘Ameera Fund’ targets cancer care at a global scale through collaborative projects in the fields of cancer research, capacity building, prevention, and treatment.

Ameera Bin Karam

The Fund was launched by Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi to honour the contributions of the late humanitarian activist, Ameera Bin Karam, in supporting cancer patients in the UAE and abroad. In her lifetime, Ameera Bin Karam held several key leadership positions including President of the Board of Trustees and Founding Member of FOCP, Chairperson of the Sharjah Women´s Business Council, and Vice-Chairperson of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment.

2,500 cancer patients to benefit

Around 2,500 cancer patients will benefit from access to a wide range of high-quality surgical treatment options at two fully equipped operating rooms fitted out with financial assistance from the Ameera Fund. The contribution aims to support the leading humanitarian efforts of the Shaukat Khanum Hospital & Research Center in Peshawar by helping to enhance the facility’s overall capacity to offer specialised care to more patients, especially in the surgical field, and furthers the hospital’s goal of offering financial support to 75 per cent of its patients.

Healthcare projects

The collaboration follows Sheikha Jawaher’s visit to Pakistan in February this year when she met with several humanitarian organisations including the SKMCH & RC in Lahore. Commenting on FOCP’s role in paving the way for the enhancement of surgical oncology services at SKMCH & RC, Sawsan Jafar, Chairperson of FOCP’s Board of Directors, said that the project would contribute to supporting the noble endeavours of SKMCH & RC, and enhances its capabilities to offer high-quality cancer surgery to thousands of patients annually. The project, she added, also reflects the integrated efforts of Sharjah’s humanitarian institutions like FOCP and TBHF to identify and support various social needs outside the UAE.

Sustainable impact

Maryam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, pointed to the importance of cooperation between all Sharjah institutions in order to implement humanitarian development projects that have a sustainable impact on societies around the world, as well as establishes the foundations of strong cross-cultural human relations. She added: “Our efforts stem from our commitment to guaranteeing the basic human rights of individuals, no matter their gender, age, socioeconomic backgrounds, nationality, or faith.”

Hope for patients

Dr Faisal Sultan, CEO of the SKMCH & RC, expressed gratitude for the contribution by the Ameera Fund. He pointed out that the donation would take the centre a step forward towards its goal of alleviating the suffering of cancer patients and fulfilling their health care needs.

“We consider every contribution, no matter how big or small, as a step forward to fostering the vision on which the hospital was established, while offering hope to our patients,” he added.

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre was instituted in 1994 by Imran Khan, current Prime Minister of Pakistan, in memory of his mother, Shaukat Khanum, who he lost to cancer. The charitable organisation came into being following a series of fund-raising campaigns across the world.