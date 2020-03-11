Anglers and traders told to allow for fish stock to replenish during breeding season

Fishermen and traders in Abu Dhabi were warned to avoid catching local fish in the Abu Dhabi waters during March and April as it’s their breeding season Image Credit: ADAFSA

Abu Dhabi: Fishermen and traders in Abu Dhabi have been told to stop catching or serving Shari and Safi fish during March and April because it’s their breeding season.

Those who see fishermen or traders breaching the ban are asked to report the matter to the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

Dr Mohammad Salman Al Hammadi, Director of Communication and Community Service at the authority, said, “The authority seeks to protect the Shari and Safi fish breeds as they are one of the most important local economic species and are threatened due to fishing operations during the breeding season of March and April of each year.

“We are cooperating with our partners to make a good natural breeding habitat for local fish in the emirate, he said adding, we want to streamline the fishing and trading of two popular local varieties of fish – Shari and Safi.”

ADAFSA and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Abu Dhabi have launched an awareness campaign in several languages along with the Abu Dhabi Fishermen Cooperative Society to inform fishermen of the ban.

Halting the catching of these fish during March and April gives them the opportunity to rebuild their natural breeding stocks and develop their habitat.