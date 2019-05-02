RTA provided workers with the chance to call their families internationally through a kiosk placed at the Sonapur labour camp in Muhaisinah. Workers also enjoyed a trip on a Dubai Ferry, where they took part in various activities and were gifted Nol cards. Giveaways were also distributed to all cleaners at RTA facilities. The events were a gesture of appreciation to the worker for their valuable contribution to the development of RTA and Dubai. The move is also in line with the UAE’s declaration of 2019 as the ‘Year of Tolerance’.