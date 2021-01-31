Deaths due to road accidents came down to 10 in 2020, compared to 15 in the previous year

Ajman: Ajman has recorded a 33 per cent decline in the number of road fatalities during 2020, compared to the last year, according to statistics released by Ajman Police. Deaths due to road accidents came down to ten in 2020, compared to 15 during the previous year.

Brigadier General Khalid Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Deputy Director General of Police Operations at Ajman Police, stated that the death rate in serious traffic accidents in Ajman during 2020 declined by 33 per cent, while serious traffic accidents declined by 45 per cent. This contributed to achieving the strategic goal of the Ministry of Interior, by way of strengthening road security.

Brigadier Al Nuaimi explained that deaths resulting from traffic accidents decreased from 15 deaths in 2019 to ten deaths in 2020. He also stated that there was a decline in the total number of minor accidents as the emirate witnessed 36,613 minor accidents during 2019, while in 2020, there were 29,744 minor traffic accidents — a decline of 19 per cent — in addition to a 44 per cent fall in runover incidents. Runover accidents decreased from 79 accidents in 2019 to 44 in 2020, a decrease of 44 per cent.

Brigadier Al Nuaimi stated that most of the accidents that occurred were due to over-speeding and distraction while on the road, failure to adhere to the lane, as well as wrong overtaking and not leaving enough distance between vehicles.