Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Monday announced an e-certified safety training programme for its employees and those working in RTA’s projects and facilities.
The programme will focus on the most common hazards at workplaces. “The training modules seek to familiarise RTA employees as well as those working in RTA’s projects and facilities with the standard work practices, realise RTA’s expectations and apply the health, safety and environment (HSE) protocols at all workplaces. The programme also aims to boost the morale of RTA’s workforce by providing a safe workspace while attaching full attention to HSE sustainability issues,” the RTA noted.
The programme was first launched by RTA’s Rail Agency in March last year under the name the Smart Safety Licence (S2L) programme.
Phase II
“In the initial phase, the programme completed the training of 3,343 participants among contractor employees of different nationalities, languages and demographics. The programme will now shift to Phase II that covers employees of RTA,” said Eng. Nada Jasim, director of Safety, Risk, Regulation and Planning at RTA’s Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector. She added: “The S2L programme will work in tandem with the legal requirements of HSE regulations in the UAE and Dubai. It will contribute to realising several RTA’s strategic goals.”
Programme levels
The programme targets three levels of employees: workmen (L1), middle management (L2) and top management (L3). The training varies according to job responsibilities, titles and disciplines of participants.
Jasim explained: “The modules are tailored to the needs of each target groups and are not generic. Once a participant achieves the minimum competency requirements set by RTA in the form of a three-hour training session, and passes a written exam, he or she will be enrolled into the Smart Safety Licence (S2L) e-certification system — Salamati — a mobile application developed for this programme that is available on both Android and iOS phones platforms.”