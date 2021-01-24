1 of 6
Following the recent launch of the new Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport in Dubai, the brand’s test driver and Le Mans winner Andy Wallace took the hypercar on an extended trip to the winding mountain roads of Hatta.
For a hypercar that boasts ‘uncompromising’ lateral dynamics and agility, the twisty roads that cut through the Hajar mountains presented the ideal terrain.
The car that Wallace took to the mountains had the Jaune Molsheim and Carbon colour split. While the bottom third of the car features black exposed carbon fibre, the upper body is painted in bright yellow. Meanwhile, the rear wings, the wheels, the radiators and the air intakes are coated in black.
The Chiron Pur Sport ‘s 8.0-litre W16 engine makes 1,500 horsepower and a whopping 1,600Nm of torque. Thanks to a 15 per cent shorter transmission ratio, it accelerates even faster than a ‘regular’ Chiron.
The Chiron Pur Sport does 0 to 100 in only 2.3 seconds, and from 0 to 200 in 5.9 seconds. Moreover, it accelerates in sixth gear from 60 to 120kph in 4.4 seconds, three seconds quicker than the Chiron. The maximum speed is electronically limited at 350kph.
The production version of the Chiron Pur Sport is limited to 60 units and is priced at three million euros (Dh13.4 million).
