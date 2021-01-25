1 of 11
A majestic new Hindu Temple will be open to Hindus of all sects by Diwali 2022 in Dubai. The Hindu Temple, that is coming up adjacent to the Guru Nanak Singh Darbar, Jebel Ali, is an extension of the Sindhi Guru Durbar in Bur Dubai, according to the Community Development Authority, Dubai.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 11
The foundation stone of the temple was laid in a quiet ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic on August 29, 2020 and work has been going on steadily to meet the 2022 deadline.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 11
Speaking to Gulf News, Raju Shroff, one of the trustees of the Hindu Temple, Dubai, thanked the spirit of tolerance and magnanimity of the rulers. “This temple bears testimony to the open-mindedness of the leaders of the UAE and Dubai. The journey from a quaint one-room temple in the 1950s to the 70,000 square feet, purpose- built Temple and Community Centre could not have been possible without the generosity and open-mindedness of the Rulers of the UAE, and the overwhelming support of CDA, Dubai.” Above, prayer hall entrance view.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 11
The temple intends to display a subtle blend of contemporary Hindu and Arabic elements. It will being with the Shiva monolith being placed many meters above the foundation stone site in the in the prayer hall.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 11
A rendering of first floor player hall of the Hindu temple in Jebel Ali. The temple is an east-facing structure, designed as per norms of Indian Temple Architecture and Hindu Vastu Shastra. The actual structure will cover 25,000 sq ft. of land.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 11
A rendering of first floor player hall. The built up area of the temple stands at a spacious 75,000 sq ft. The temple structure includes two basements, a ground floor and first floor. The total height of the temple is 24 metres, including the top of the shikhar (dome). The height of the temple itself is 18 metres. High ceilings of 5 metres allow the indoor areas to feel comfortably roomy.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 11
Above, the ground floor banquet hall. A contemporary lobby has been provided to welcome visitors on the ground floor that leads to the expansive 4,000 square feet banquet hall that can accommodate a gathering of 775 people approximately, and a comparatively smaller 1,000 square ft. multipurpose room for events up to 100 people.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 11
In addition, designs of traditional temples of India and the motifs from these temples have been incorporated. The columns on the façade and interior takes inspiration from the traditional columns of the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, India. The main Dome in the structure is inspired by the Nagara style of Hindu Temple Architecture found predominantly in North India.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 11
A structural highlight that cannot be missed is an octagonal skylight at the ceiling of the prayer hall that allows for natural light and views of the shikhar dome and sky above. Traditional temple bells that promise to invoke the harmonious Indian temple sounds as the rungs will be suspended from this skylight. Above, construction under way at the Hindu Temple in Jebel Ali.
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 11
In addition, the 1,000 square feet multipurpose hall can be used to conduct lessons in religious scriptures such as the Bhagvad Gita lessons, traditional dance classes, music and art workshops and other community development activities. Above, work in progress at the temple site.
Image Credit: Supplied
11 of 11
The parking facility makes hosting events even more convenient. Similar to the existing temple area in Bur Dubai, worshippers will have the convenience of having kiosks and shops offering flowers and puja items for sale within the temple premises.
Image Credit: Supplied