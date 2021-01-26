Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to be fully alert and attentive when driving, and to avoid distracting behaviours that can put them and other road users at severe risk.
In 2020, the Police reported that it had recorded 30,606 distracted driving violations. These are categorised as dangerous violations that can result in fatalities and severe injuries on the roads. The Police has therefore called upon motorists to focus on the road when driving, and to avoid losing control of the vehicle.
Social media browsing
In a Post on social media, the Police said many distracted drivers had been found browsing the Net or using social media platforms, making calls, taking pictures, eating, drinking and even doing their make-up. Other drivers who were distracted had been dressing while driving, fiddling with radio controls, and conversing with passengers.
Road users in danger
The Police highlighted that all such behaviours can result in road traffic incidents because the motorist fails to pay attention to the road. Distracted driving leads motorists to swerve or change lanes suddenly, and this can put them and other road users in danger.
Violators are given four traffic black points, and fines worth Dh800, the Police reminded on a social media post.