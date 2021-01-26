Sharjah: The Department of Social Services in Sharjah has been providing the COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens, the handicapped and the mentally ill and their families as part of a massive community campaign.
The department aims to provide the vaccine to 100 families per day through home visits carried out by 18 teams from the Elderly Services Centr in Sharjah, Khor Fakkan, Dibba Al Hisn, Kalba, Al Hamriya, Dhaid, Al Madam, Al-Bataih and Maliha, where the medical team was trained in cooperation with the care centres.
The campaign, which was launched on January 14, has covered 2,545 people in the target group so far.
The department has set the toll-free number 800700 as a hotline to receive all home vaccination requests for senior citizens and their families in Sharjah.
Kholoud Al Ali, director of the Elderly Services Centre, said: “This community campaign is part of a national campaign.”