Dubai: All Dubai government employees who have been in close contact with COVID-19 patients will have to quarantine themselves for 10 days, Al Bayan newspaper reported, quoting a circular issued by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR).

During the 10-day quarantine period, the employee will have to continue working remotely if their job can be done from home.

Otherwise, the 10 days will be granted as an urgent leave in the first time of coming in close contact with COVID-19 patients, while in the second time, the period will be deducted from their annual leave (if they have a balance or it will be considered leave without pay).

The DGHR affirmed that the issuance of the circular No.2 of 2021 comes in line with Dubai government’s keenness to safeguard the health and safety of government employees and to support the precautionary measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.

The DGHR said the circular was issued after many cases were reported of people coming into close contacts with infected patients due to the poor compliance with the approved precautionary measures.

The circular stressed the need for entities to take preventive measures that help limit the spread of cases of contact among employees.

According to the circular, this can be done by continuously educating employees on the importance of strictly adhering to the precautionary measures and making sure on a daily basis that they are seriously adhering to the measures.