Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police has united the inmates with their families in a bid to bring them happiness.

Ras Al Khaimah Police celebrates the activities of the Unified Gulf Inmate Week 2023 under the slogan “Let us open work and hope to them.”

The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, represented by the Department of the Punitive and Correctional Institution, celebrated many events within the Unified Gulf Inmate Week 2023, which was launched by the Ministry of Interior and organised under the slogan (“Let us open work and hope before them”) in the presence of Colonel Abdullah Mohammed Al Haimer, Director of the Department of the Punitive and Correctional Institution at Ras Al Khaimah Police.

Integration

Police officers, inmates of the penal and correctional institutions and their families, with the participation of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Public Policy Research and the Emirates Cancer Society, during the period from December 22 to December 28 of this year, to renew hope by working to reform inmates and reintegrate them into society.

Part of building hope is to enhance the spirit of solidarity and social solidarity that the Ministry of Interior seeks on an ongoing basis, many recreational and rehabilitative programmes were organised for inmates during Gulf Inmate Week 2023 to promote positive behaviour and highlight efforts to make inmates happy and achieve quality of a secure life, where a (family meeting) was held for 9 families of inmates of the Punitive and Correctional Institution in Ras Al Khaimah.

The forum included the showing of a video documenting the activities of Gulf Inmate Week during previous years, and entertainment segments, competitions, and gifts were presented to participants in the event.

Workshop

In cooperation with the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Public Policy Research, a manual workshop was organised for female inmates, and a number of (20) inmates were placed in the (Theatre and Improvisation) course, which lasted for (4) days to train in theater arts and skills, and to benefit from the inmates’ talents and enhance their creative and artistic aspects, and inmates of other religions participated in their New Year celebrations, as an emphasis and keenness to promote peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance in the country, which had a good impact on the souls of the inmates.

Inmate Week witnessed many other events, such as organising the “Lamasat” exhibition at Al Qawasim Corniche in Ras Al Khaimah, which supports the creativity and innovation of inmates by displaying their handmade, artistic and heritage works and highlighting them to the community.

Reintegration

Colonel Abdullah Al Haimer stressed that the Unified Gulf Inmate Week is an opportunity to reintegrate inmates into society, and to establish a culture of hope and work in them by reviving morale by launching the best family and community initiatives that work to make inmates happy and qualify them to face their society and families, by working to correct their behaviour and direct them.