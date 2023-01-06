Ras Al Khaimah: Two prisoners in Ras Al Khaimah got a surprise reunion with their families as part of Gulf Inmates Week.
Chosen for their good behaviour, they were shocked when they were to the visitors’ hall only to be greeted by their family members who were flown in to UAE from their countries by the Ras Al Khaimah Police.
“They were in disbelief and hugged one another with high emotion as they had met aftera very long time,” said Colonel Abdullah Al-Haimer, Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment.
“This initiative is a reward for well-behaved inmates as detention of loved one is very hard for families,” he added.
Ras Al Khaimah Police provided free air-tickets, accommodation and even meals for four days to the inmates’ families they brought in from the Arab countries.
A police team led by Colonel Abdullah Al Haimer, Director of the Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment received them at the airport and then took them to the hotel.
The two inmates who were not aware of the whole plan, could not believe their eyes and met their families with tears of joys.
The Citizens Affairs Officer at the Egyptian Consulate in Dubai appreciated this initiative and kind gesture by the Ras Al Khaimah Police. He said that it was a great human gesture to bring joy to the inmates and their families.