New audio guides allow users to learn about the history and culture of the emirate

DCT Abu Dhabi will make available the first 25,000 downloads of the five tours free of charge. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has recently launched a new self-guided audio tours to help residents and visitors discover the emirate’s off-the-beaten-track treasures and learn more about local culture and heritage.

The initial five audio guides are: Abu Dhabi Skyline Tour, Modern Heritage Tour of Downtown Abu Dhabi, Al Hosn Architectural Tour, Al Ain Nature and History Tour, and the Liwa Forts Tour.

DCT Abu Dhabi said: “The guides take users from ancient times into the present, with the freedom to explore, learn and share. The informative tours provide in-depth looks at a variety of topics and reveal fascinating insider information that is not available anywhere else.”

DCT Abu Dhabi will make available the first 25,000 downloads of the five tours free of charge.

How it works?

Using the Voicemap app, residents and visitors can explore the emirate at their own pace, through audio tours covering not only Abu Dhabi city, but also Al Ain and Al Dhafra. Once the Voicemap app is downloaded, there is no need for a WiFi or 3G/5G connection. Since it is a digital experience, users can pause and pick up the tours at their own convenience.

Using the Voicemap app, residents and visitors can explore the emirate at their own pace, through audio tours covering not only Abu Dhabi city, but also Al Ain and Al Dhafra. Image Credit: Supplied

“With a wealth of content to tap into, every corner of the emirate is now within reach for intrepid, inquisitive residents who want to learn more about their home and visitors who prefer to venture beyond the organised tour groups,” DCT Abu Dhabi noted.

History and culture

Once the Voicemap app is downloaded, there is no need for a WiFi or 3G/5G connection. Image Credit: Supplied

The new audio guides will allow users to immerse themselves in the history and modern culture of Abu Dhabi in ways not previously possible. DCT Abu Dhabi expects the initiative to be popular as the diversity and beauty of the emirate will be showcased in a new way, revealing the treasures of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra to wider audiences.