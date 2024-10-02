ADAFSA stated that the food control report regarding the establishment followed repeated high-risk violations that have a direct impact on food safety.

The closure order will remain in effect as long as its causes exist. The establishment may resume operations after rectifying its situation and fulfilling all the necessary requirements for practicing the activity and removing the causes of the violation.

ADAFSA highlighted that the closure and the identification of observed violations are part of ongoing inspection efforts to strengthen the food safety system in Abu Dhabi. It underscores its supervisory role in ensuring that all establishments comply with food safety requirements. All types of establishments and food products are subject to periodic inspections by ADAFSA’s inspectors to guarantee compliance with the highest food safety standards.