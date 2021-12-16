Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, highlighted the importance of the cruise industry as an integral part of Dubai's tourism sector and the role it plays in strengthening the emirate's status as one of the leading cruise hubs in the region.

Sheikh Mansoor's remarks came during his visit to Dubai Harbour to review operations at various border crossing points in Dubai and ensure that travellers are being provided the highest quality of customer service at border crossing points.

Accompanying him during his tour were Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security and Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai; Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs; and Omar Ali Salem Al Addidi, Secretary General of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security.

During the visit, Sheikh Mansoor was briefed on immigration and customs procedures provided at the port, in addition to the measures taken to facilitate the movement of passengers arriving in Dubai or departing on cruise ships, especially with the start of the maritime tourism season.

As part of his visit, he also toured the Marina Operations & Dock Master Building at Dubai Harbour, where he was briefed on the operations in the building where all port facilities and services are monitored to ensure optimum levels of efficiency in the completion of passenger procedures and the transportation of luggage to and from the ships.

Abdullah bin Habtoor, Chief Commercial Officer of SHAMAL, owner and developer of Dubai Harbour, briefed Sheikh Mansoor on the various services provided at the port, which include an Emirates airlines' counter that allows passengers arriving by sea to easily book for their next journey by air.

Sheikh Mansoor praised the efforts of all concerned authorities, including Dubai Customs, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, SHAMAL, which he said contribute to realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the best place to live and work.

The Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security also issued directives to continue enhancing the services provided across all border crossing points.

Located in the heart of Dubai, Dubai Harbour is within close proximity to Dubai International Airport, Al Maktoum International Airport and the city's most prominent landmarks. Dubai Harbour features the region's largest stand-alone dual cruise terminal and can simultaneously receive two of the world's largest giant cruise ships.