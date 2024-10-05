Sharjah: Bangladesh spurned a golden chance. They had England on the run with some tight bowling but capitulated in the chase to suffer a 21-run loss in the Group B match in the Women’s T20 World Cup. They slumped to 97/7, chasing 118.

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium hosted a sizeable weekend crowd, most of them Bangladeshis, on Saturday. They were on their feet, cheering the team, which fought back to take control of the match with some excellent spin. But the cheers turned to disappointment as their batters lost their way while pursuing a modest target.

Bangladesh went into a shell after the early loss of openers Dilara Akter and Shathi Rani while the English spinners were on the ascendancy. Skipper Nigar Sultana (15) broke the shackles with a couple of boundaries and added 35 for the third wicket with Sobhana Mostary (44). After Sultana was run out, Mostary took up the cudgels and raised a 25-run stand with Taj Naher.

The soaring required run rate called for high-risk shots, and they paid the penalty. And Bangladesh’s chances of victory evaporated.

At the post-match chat with the official broadcaster, Bangladesh skipper Sultana admitted they missed a good opportunity to beat a good side. “Our bowlers had done a good job, but our batters disappointed. We needed a good partnership. [We] did not have a good powerplay and gave away wickets. Sobhana Mostary and I had a good partnership, but I got out at the wrong time.”

England will look back at the match with relief. After a sketchy batting performance, they wrested the initiative through spinners Linsey Smith (2-11), Charlie Dean (2-22), Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn, before Nat Sciver-Brunt provided the finishing touches.

England captain Heather Knight said the batting conditions were tough, and boundary hitting was difficult. “Wyatt-Hodge and Bouchier did well. We targeted 135-140; that is what we prepared for. I’m happy with the score; it was a good total. Surface got slower and lower.”

Earlier, Bangladesh bowlers, especially spinners Fahima Khatun (2-18), Rabeya Khan and Nahida Aktar (2-32), pegged back England, who were off to a breezy start with Danni Wyatt-Hodge (41) and Maia Bouchier (23) unleashing a range of strokes. Soon, the Bangladeshi spinners cast their spell, and the English batters made a beeline for the pavilion. England would have wound up with much less if Bangladeshi fielders had held on to their catches.

Bangladesh dropped the match too.