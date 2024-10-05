“A true leader cannot be a leader unless they are a teacher too.” These are the words Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, wrote in an Instagram post dedicated to his father on World Teacher’s Day.
Sheikh Hamdan shared a compilation of photographs of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to honour his father on the occasion, celebrated worldwide on October 5.
He went on to write: “The most important role any father can assume is that of a teacher. My children and I are from Mohammed bin Rashid’s School.”
Acknowledging the contribution of teachers to society, Sheikh Hamdan also ordered granting special long-term visas to distinguished teachers today.
Top teachers in Dubai to be granted UAE Golden Visa
The initiative follows the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.
Highlighting the importance of teachers, in a previous post on X (formerly Twitter), Sheikh Mohammed had called teaching “one of the most noble professions in the world”.
“Prophets have been great teachers for humanity. Leaders serve as teachers and role models for their communities,” he wrote.