Cairo: Saudi authorities have announced new rules for road billboards in a step aimed at enhancing safety standards and protecting the environment.

To this end, the Saudi Roads General Authority (RGA) has unveiled four basic rules. According to the new standards, billboards must be placed in safe locations that do not obstruct traffic or endanger road users.

Moreover, high-quality, environmentally friendly materials must be used in the manufacture of these boards. Additionally, the design must ensure that drivers are not distracted or have their view of the road obstructed.

The fourth rule requires that billboard lighting be appropriate, avoiding any glare that could affect drivers, and must use environmentally friendly technology to minimise negative environmental impacts.

These rules are part of the 'Saudi Road Code,' a comprehensive technical reference for the planning, design, implementation, and maintenance of roads nationwide. The code aims to guide government institutions in enhancing road safety.

The code also aims to unify route standards, as the authority serves as the supervisor and regulator of the road network in the kingdom, as part of ongoing efforts to reduce traffic accidents.